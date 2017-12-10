Audit: Village lacks proper records of traffic camera fines

BRICE, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's auditor has faulted a small village and its police chief for failing to keep proper records of camera-enforced traffic fines that produce much of the village's revenue.

An audit of Brice released last week says auditors couldn't find sufficient documentation for the tickets. The village roughly 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of Columbus reported the fines brought in more than $170,000 in 2016, accounting for nearly 75 percent of Brice's general fund total.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Brice faces a class-action lawsuit over fines collected from 2013 to 2015.

State Auditor Dave Yost says Police Chief Bud Bauchmoyer should have kept a complete record of every citation given the scrutiny of the village's ticketing practices.

Bauchmoyer didn't respond to a request for comment.

