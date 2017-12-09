Michigan city hopes solar-powered church will inspire others

A southeastern Michigan city is organizing a solar energy open house and tour of a solar-powered church to encourage more congregations to go solar.

The Ann Arbor News reports Campus Chapel in Ann Arbor will host the event on Sunday. The city is working with Michigan Interfaith Power and Light as part of a program called Solar Faithful, which aims to help churches turn to solar energy.

The U.S. Department of Energy awarded the city $10,000 to participate in a nationwide solar energy contest. The goal is to help three churches install solar power and reach a 2.4-megawatt solar goal.

City officials say places of worship are good for solar because there are more than 150 in the area and many have large roofs.

