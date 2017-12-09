Reminder: Sledding at Fort Meigs is strictly prohibited

Officials at the Fort Meigs Historic Site are reminding would-be revelers that sledding is strictly prohibited on the grounds.

Although the fort sits on a steep bluff, the grounds are not maintained for sledding, and sledders risk serious injury.

Fort Meigs is a National Historic Landmark and sledding causes erosion which could compromise future archeology.

The fort is closed until April 4, 2018 but the Visitor Center and museum remain open.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.