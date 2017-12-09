Police investigating east Toledo shooting of two siblings

Police officer ties police tape to tree near Genessee and Bogar (Source: WTOL)

Police were on the scene of an apparent shooting in east Toledo on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred on the 2000 block of Genesee around 1:30 p.m.

Police say when they arrived to the scene they found evidence of a shooting, but no victims.

Witnesses told police two black males shot at the occupants of a red Chevy Cobalt from across the street.

Police went to the hospital where they found a Chevy Cobalt in the parking lot with bullet holes in the driver's side.

Police say siblings Carnelle and Cornelius Oliver were in the emergency room being treated for gunshot wounds.

The shooting is under investigation.

