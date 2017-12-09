Heidelberg lineman wins coveted Piesman Trophy for spectacular touchdown

You’ve heard of the Heisman Trophy, but what about the Piesman?

You can bet Heidelberg University lineman Brock Riggs had though when he made this spectacular touchdown earlier this season.

According to SB Nation, who came up with the award, the Piesman is given to a lineman for doing un-lineman-like things, such as running with or throwing the ball.

The Heidelberg University Student Princes play in the Ohio Athletic Conference (D-III).

