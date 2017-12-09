Red Cross opens warming station for those without power in Fostoria

Nearly 2,500 homes were without power in and near Fostoria, Saturday afternoon.

This happened after there was an equipment malfunction at the AEP Williston Avenue substation on US-23 south near the former Atlas Crankshaft facility.

Power was restored around 3 p.m., three hours before the expected time.

The Red Cross opened a warming station at the Fostoria Intermediate School located at 1202 H L Ford Dr, Fostoria, Ohio for homes without power.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.