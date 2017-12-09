More than 1,500 were without power in Perrysburg - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

More than 1,500 were without power in Perrysburg

Perrysburg, OH (AP) -

Residents in Perrysburg experienced a large  power outage Saturday around 10 a.m.

Toledo Edison said more than 1,500 were without power.

The power was restored around 1 p.m. as estimated.

