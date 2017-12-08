LCCS case workers choose toys from hundreds donated at Gift of Joy toy drive

You were asked to make Christmas a little brighter for kids who may not have a lot and you came through in a big way.

The PNC Gift of Joy Toy Drive was a huge success.

"For some kids this might be the only thing that they get so when we walk through the doors the kid's expressions their facial expressions say it all,” said Lareiva Cooper, a case worker at Lucas County Children Services.

The toy room at LCCS is now filled with hundreds of toys and case workers spent Friday picking out gifts for their kids.



"We talk to our children we get to know them, get to know what they like, what they don't like and then we come in here and pick the gifts that we think they would like the most,” said Cooper.



The need is great and not just for little kids.

"There is definitely something for everyone no matter what age they are. From 0 to 17, 18, there is always something for them,” said case worker Dayna Riley.

For a lot of these children there aren't very many constant things in their lives, but, because of you, they can experience the joy of the holiday season.

Each child gets at least 3 gifts, a stuffed animal and a book.

Then case workers deliver it all to the families.

"Especially the kids that are placed out of home, we may be the only visitor that they get so for them it just shows them that we care,” said Riley.

Drop off locations are collecting presents until Sunday.

Then, even after that, you can drop off gifts to Lucas County Children Services.

