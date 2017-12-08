WTOL 11 hosted guests from the country of Georgia for a week

WTOL 11 had some visitors in the newsroom for the past week and they also made sure to donate to the PNC Gift Of Joy toy drive.

The group from country of Georgia dropped off two special dolls.

They said even though they aren't from here they wanted to help in anyway they can.

"We brought two toys and our national and traditional clothing to show our love and respect for the local kids," said Nani Toshkua, the Mega TV station manager.

They work in the news business in Georgia and were WTOL 11's newsroom to shadow how things are done.

WTOL staff loved having them here. They are headed back home Saturday.

