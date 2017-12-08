Money Talks News: Stressing over money

Finances make you fret? You're not alone.

According to the American Psychological Association, money is always a top stress producer among Americans.

You're not going to get through life without ever worrying about money, but there are specific steps you can take that are going to reduce that money-related stress.

Step one: Get organized.

Look at what you own and especially what you owe. Not knowing where you stand: that's stressful.

Step two: Track your income and expenses.

Not knowing whether you're spending more than you're making? Also stressful.

Step three: Have a goal. It's easier to reach a destination when you know what it is.

Step 4 - Use technology.

Things like banking apps, budgeting programs, expense trackers, investment calculators. It's all online and most of it's free.

Step 5: If you don't know, learn.

Understanding things like your 401k or stocks is going to reduce your worry. And if you can't understand it, hire someone who does. Just be sure they're paid by the hour, and not by commissions.

Bottom line: if you're feeling a lot of stress about money, you need to take more control and when you do, you're going to feel a lot better.

For specific tips and advice that are going to help you control your money go to moneytalksnews.com and do a search for "Money Stress."

