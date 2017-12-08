Office of Aging hosts senior holiday party

A huge crowd with even bigger holiday spirit helped usher in the season Friday afternoon.

Over 750 people attended the Area Office on Aging's Senior Holiday party at the Premier Banquet Center.

They enjoyed lunch, the Off Broadway Dance Company and amazing singing of Ramona Collins.

And again this year, WTOL 11's Jerry Anderson was the emcee for the event.

"This event gets me all hyped up and ready for Christmas, and just to remember the main reason for celebrating Christmas is the birth of Jesus Christ," said Debra R. Gordon, who was in attendance.

"A great time. I've been to everyone of the affairs they've had," added Vivian McGee Carroll.

Santa and Mrs. Claus also attended the party and posed for pictures.

