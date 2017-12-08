'Be a Santa to a Senior' program is in need of gift-givers

A Toledo Program is spreading some holiday joy to seniors in the community who may be without friends or family this holiday season.

And the organizers say they need the public's help.

The "Be a Santa to a Senior" program is put on by Home Instead Senior Care.

Participating in the program is simple. Anyone who is interested is only required to pick up a paper ornament with a gift request on it, buy the gift and return it to locations in the area.

"It's kind of a wide array of gifts that people ask for, some of the typical things are like a blanket, robe, slippers, but then we get things that are more fun for them like cards or games or things like that," explained Lauren LaFerriere, the program coordinator.

Last year, the program provided more than 800 gifts to seniors in the Toledo area.

Below is a list of locations where you can pick up an ornament and drop off a gift:

CPW Health Center - 3130 Central Park West, Toledo, OH 43617

Genesis Village - 2429 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, OH 43614

Home Instead Senior Care - 2631 W. Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606

Vin Devers Autohaus of Sylvania - 5570 Monroe St., Sylvania, OH 43560

Walmart Supercenter - 2925 Glendale Ave, Toledo, OH 43614

