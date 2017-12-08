Patrol: Truck rear-ends school bus, 9 students injured

Authorities say a tractor trailer rear-ended a school bus in Ohio, sending nine students to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The State Highway Patrol says the accident happened early Friday afternoon on Interstate 71 near Mansfield in north-central Ohio. Troopers say a truck driven by a driver from Ontario, Canada, hit the bus carrying 45 high school students and three adults.

The patrol says nine students and the bus driver were taken to a local hospital. Other buses transported the remaining students from the scene.

The truck driver was cited for failing to maintain distance between vehicles.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.