Group seeks funding for John Glenn statue

Organizers of an effort to honor the late John Glenn are banking on Ohio's love of the famous astronaut to try to attract some state funding.

The plan is to create a statue for the former astronaut and U.S. Senator that will be placed outside the John Glenn Post office in his birthplace near Columbus.

State funding for about $20 thousand is being requested to fund part of the project that is expected to cost between $175 and 200 thousand.

