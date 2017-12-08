Must-have accessory of the season is a full-body tube scarf - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Must-have accessory of the season is a full-body tube scarf

(WAVE) - It is cold outside, but is it cold enough to wear this? 

This full-body tube scarf is for sale on Etsy and eBay from Bulgarian Dukyana designer for $280. 

The scarf is about eight feet long, and the wearer puts it on like a full-body leg warmer.

It is available for pre-order and comes in a variety of colors. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly