Dr. Mary Ellen Mazey stepping down as BGSU president

Dr. Mary Ellen Mazey announced that she will be stepping down as Bowling Green State University's President at the end of December during Friday afternoon's Board of Trustees meeting.

In a press release, Mazey said she believes it is time for the University to transition to new leadership.

"While I look forward to this new chapter of my life, I will miss the members of our University family. You will always be in my heart," said Mazey.

It has been an honor to serve as your President. Together, we have made a difference in the history of @BGSU. I will always be a Falcon, and I look forward to assisting the University in the future. https://t.co/2yn14ncgwP — Mary Ellen Mazey (@PresidentMazey) December 8, 2017

Dr. Mazey tells WTOL 11 she's been reflecting on her life and wants to slow down and focus on other things.

Mazey has served as BGSU's 11th president since 2011.

Mazey came from Auburn University where she was Provost and Vice-President of Academic Affairs.

Dr. Mazey believes her legacy as president will be that of a builder - someone who tried to transform the university into a better institution for higher learning.

"When I came in here in 2011 we were recruiting some students that weren't as successful here at BGSU. So for the last five years we've recruited the best academically prepared class in the university's history. ACT scores are up, grade point averages are up over the last five years. We have retention rates and graduation rates at an all-time high," said Dr. Mazey.

Dr. Mazey still has one and a half years left on her contract.

During that time, she plans to work on BGSU's ongoing $200 million fundraising campaign.

She said she will continue to help with the university's comprehensive fundraising campaign and will be helping with the transition to her successor.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.