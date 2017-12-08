Local companies graduate from University of Toledo

The University of Toledo had a unique graduation Friday morning.

Four local companies completed a series of classes and seminars offered by the University. The idea is to help these local companies enter new global markets.

"They did a great job. Each class had a different theme on it and they brought different various different experts from the community that have experience exporting. It touched on everything from the legal side of things, the shipping arrangements, the financing, the banking and then the cultural piece," explained Todd Hendricks Jr., with pioneer industrial systems.

This year's graduating class includes: Bionix, Robinson Finn Machines, Pioneer Industrial Systems, and 5-Acre Mill.

