McDelivery: McDonalds now brings food to your home with UberEATS

McDelivery has officially launched on UberEATS, with ten McDonald's in Toledo ready to bring food to your door.

Toledo is the sixth market to offer McDelivery in Ohio.

"We want to raise the bar on everything we do for our customers and make it easy as possible for them to enjoy their favorites from McDonald's on their schedules. Delivery is one of the top requests by our customers, and we're proud of the partnership with UberEATS to make it happen for them here in our area," said Adam Sloan, McDonald's owner and operator in Toledo.

Customers can place McDonald's orders on the UberEATS app or on UberEATS.com. New UberEATS customers can get $5 off their first McDonald's delivery order by using coupon code EATSMCDS.

An UberEATS booking fee applies to each order.w

"McDelivery is all about convenience, giving them the choice and control to enjoy their favorites wherever and whenever they want. It's easy, it's fast, it's fun and we think our neighbors in Toledo will be lovin' it," Sloan said.

Below is a list of all participating McDonald's in Toledo:

3008 Monroe Street 1727 West Laskey Road 1405 South Byrne 90 Main Street 3138 Secor Road 567 Manhattan Boulevard 1520 Cherry Street 1540 Broadway Street 1205 West Sylvania Avenue 5057 Monroe Street

