Plans approved for second natural gas plant in Oregon

OREGON, OH (WTOL) -

State regulators have approved plans for a new natural gas power plant in Oregon.

Construction on Clean Energy Future's second natural gas plant is set to begin early next year. 

Both plants will use shale gas from the area and turn it into electricity.

The new plant is expected to be up and running by the middle of 2020.

