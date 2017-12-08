Children's Wonderland opens for holiday season

With snow in the forecast, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Especially in Sylvania, where Children's Wonderland has officially opened.

The long-running holiday tradition is on it's seventh year at its new home at Sylvania Tam-O-Shanter.

The Sylvania Recreation District took over operations of Children's Wonderland to make sure the 54-year event could keep going strong.

"Many families in the area look for this to come to you know it is a tradition. It's great for all ages, so we want to keep that going for many families for many years to come," said Brittany Meronk, the event manager.

"They can kind of see what we had when we were kids and what our grandparents had with this. You've got three generations of people coming here to see this, and now parents and grandparents can say to their kids, 'When I was your age, I was seeing this exact same stuff,'" said Jim Chinni with the Sylvania Recreation District.

Children's Wonderland features classic animatronics, plenty of children's activities and frequent visits from Santa.

You can check out the event daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults and $6 for children and seniors.

