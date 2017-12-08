Police: Theft suspect had suspected drugs in vehicle with 2-year-old

The suspect of an Ottawa County theft was also charged with child endangerment and possession of drug abuse instruments on Thursday.

The Carroll Township Police Department was investigating a recent theft of copper wiring from the fence of the Davis Besse property.

Carroll Township police identified the suspect as Eric Hurst, who was later spotted by members of the Ottawa County Drug Task Force.

Police stopped Hurst as he was headed eastbound on State Route 2. Police say a 2-year-old was also in his car

Police say they searched the vehicle after the K-9 unit alerted them to the suspected presence of drugs.

Police say they found suspected powder cocaine and a syringe loaded with suspected heroin, as well as other drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments.

The suspected drugs will be sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation lab for testing.

Police say more charges are pending on the results of the tests.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.