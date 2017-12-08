Lucas Co. Sheriff's Office looking for credit card thieves - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lucas Co. Sheriff's Office looking for credit card thieves

(Source: Lucas Co.Sheriff's Office) (Source: Lucas Co.Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Lucas Co.Sheriff's Office) (Source: Lucas Co.Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Lucas Co.Sheriff's Office) (Source: Lucas Co.Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Lucas Co.Sheriff's Office) (Source: Lucas Co.Sheriff's Office)
LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The detective bureau of the Lucas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two people they believed are involved in a credit card theft.

Officials say the men are wanted in connection with cloned credit card thefts that occurred on November 13.

Police say the men used the card in Springfield Township and at numerous locations around the area.

The men were seen driving a late-model black Ford Mustang Convertible. 

Anyone with information should call the Lucas County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 419-213-4990.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly