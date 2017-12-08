UTPD officer rescues cat from car - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UTPD officer rescues cat from car

(Source: UTPD) (Source: UTPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A University of Toledo police officer was caught on camera rescuing a cat from a car. 

UT student Ibrahim Alagha snapped pictures of Officer Momenee extracting the cat from the engine compartment of a vehicle on campus.

The "outlaw hitchhiker" was not injured.

