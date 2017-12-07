BG man arrested for breaking into homes, stealing bras and underwear

Bowling Green Police are investigating a man who they say has gone into college houses and stolen women's bras and panties.

One woman in the area says he went into her home a couple times before, stealing underwear and even trying on her tops.

In September police responded to a house where 33-year-old Bradley Feasel was caught trying to steal a laptop, and women's underwear and bras.

Then, in November Feasel was arrested after being caught in another college house stealing women's undergarments.

Bowling Green Police say that's what led to an investigation.

"Based upon that investigation we ended up doing a search warrant at his residence here in town. We located a large amount of evidence both electronic as well as a large amount of bras and underwear,” said Wood County Deputy Chief Justin White.

Feasel is now booked on $75 thousand bond with one count of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.

Bowling Green Police say he will most likely be facing even more charges.

