$10,000 New Year's Eve engagement package available at Toledo hotel

If you’re a man thinking of popping the question to that special woman and you want to do it in a special way, consider the New Year’s Eve engagement package at the Renaissance Toledo Hotel.

You can celebrate a lifetime of love there for $10,000.

The evening starts with dinner for two at the five-star Brim House.

Chef Aaron Lawson will customize a mouthwatering meal for the couple.

It may be something they had on their first date or a new dining experience recommended by the chef.

“Absolutely. What I would like to do is a 6-8 course menu. Do everything we like to do best here. Which is playing off American cuisine,” said Chef Lawson.

You’ll spend the night at the Glass City Suite on the eleventh floor of the Renaissance.

It has a living room, kitchenette, large bedroom and bathroom and a spectacular view of the Maumee River and Downtown Toledo.

“This is the best that we have to offer here at the Renaissance Toledo. We thought this would be a great fit for our special package,” said Haley Gronemeier of the hotel.

And drinks at the Heights Restaurant overlooking the city may be the perfect romantic place to propose to your wife with a $7,000 engagement ring.

The bachelor will select and design the ring for the love of his life.

“I know there’s a lot of people out there hoping to get engaged over the holiday season. Trying to bring something new and different to Toledo. We think this is a great way to do it,” said Ms. Gronemeier.

Finally on New Year’s Day, breakfast in bed.

A late checkout will be available.

If you’d like to buy the $10,000 engagement package, contact the Renaissance Toledo at 419-244-2444 extension 4005.

