Gift of Joy downtown gift drive a rousing success

Presents for all ages were dropped off at the PNC Gift of Joy: Downtown gift drive on Thursday to help make Christmas a little brighter for kids throughout Lucas County.

Julie Malkin, from Lucas County Children Services, says she was blown away by the generosity of Toledoans.



"We've had a constant flow of cars coming in, bringing in toys so that the kids that we serve at Lucas County Children Services can have a Merry Christmas and a Happy Holiday,” said Julie. "Toledoans are incredibly generous people. There's just no two-ways about it. Anytime we express a need in our community, folks are right there for us."

Rick Ludtke came with a trunk full of toys.

He knows firsthand how much these presents mean.



"We adopted two of our own through foster care, had a few more foster children. Now we are really busy with twins so we decided to just do some respect care and take a break for a while but we want to give a lot to the parents and the kids,” said Rick.

Every driver at the even said they're so glad they came.

"I've been trying to give to somebody that would need it and I thought Children Services would be a good deal,” said an anonymous donor.

If you weren’t able to make it downtown for the toy drive, you can still drop a gift off at any of these locations until December 10.

