Eastwood phys. ed. teacher on leave after inappropriate communications with student

An Eastwood High School teacher is off the job after allegedly having inappropriate communications with a female student.

Eastwood Superintendent Brent Welker, said DJ Michel is on administrative leave during this pending investigation.

Michel is the Eastwood Physical Education teacher and assistant track coach in his fifth year with the school.

We're told they still don't know what will happen with Michel's employment.

They are working quickly on investigating the situation and are hoping to have the results soon.

