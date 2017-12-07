Ground broken for Land Air business park near airport, highways, railroad

It's been in the works for 25 years, but now it's official.

The Land Air Business Park broke ground on Thursday morning.

Situated near a multiple modes of transportation; including the turnpike, Toledo Express airport, I-75, and the Norfollk Southern Railway, it will be the largest business park in Toledo, Swanton and Monclova.

"We call it a 100,000 spec warehouse. So it's a giant empty box, and that box is designed so it has ceiling heights and floor spaces that can accommodate just about anybody," said Brian McMahon, with Danberry National.

Jobs Ohio is providing a grant.

Lucas County leaders have also agreed to fund part of the project.

One of the newer technologies that could call Land Air home would be self-driving vehicle companies.

