Cooper Tire to layoff 80 nationwide, including 60 in Findlay

Cooper Tire and Rubber Co. announced layoffs of 80 salaried workers on Wednesday, 60 of whom work in Findlay with most of those being corporate roles.

In its 2nd quarter report, the tire maker said domestic sales of tires were down, but international sales were up.

Cooper Tire released this statement on the layoffs on Thursday:

“Cooper continues to respond to changes in the tire industry, transforming our company to best position us for long term profitable growth. These changes include addressing our organizational structure, a process which has resulted in the reorganization of certain departments and the elimination of approximately 80 salaried positions within North America. This includes approximately 60 salaried positions in Findlay with the vast majority of those being corporate roles. While a decision to eliminate positions is very difficult, the reorganization will help our business operate more effectively and efficiently and will align our people to deliver the transformation necessary to execute our strategic plans and drive growth.”

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.