Missing 15-year-old girl found - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Missing 15-year-old girl found

OREGON, OH (WTOL) -

Police have found a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday. 

Victoria Olvera was last seen in downtown Toledo around 11 a.m. 

Her family filed a police report with the Oregon and Toledo police departments on Thursday.

