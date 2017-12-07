TPD officers arrest men responsible for series of armed carry-out robberies

Toledo police officers have arrested two men they believe are involved in a series of carry-out robberies in Toledo.

Police say the officers decided to conduct surveillance on the Clark gas station on Monroe Street on December 1 around 11:30 p.m.

The officers observed a male approach the carry-out with his hood up and mask over his face.

Police say the officers quickly intervened and discovered the man was carrying a replica firearm.

Detectives say the man was involved in about ten aggravated robberies in the area.

Police followed evidence that led the arrest of a second suspect.

Police say the second man is also involved in about ten aggravated robberies in the area.

