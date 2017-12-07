Target, Bittersweet Farms offers sensory-friendly shopping for autistic customers

Holiday shopping is already stressful. It can be even more overwhelming for those on the autism spectrum.

That's why the Target in Rossford on Fremont Pike is opening an hour early to give customers with sensory issues a chance for a peaceful shopping experience.

Shannon Solt of Bittersweet Farms said her organization got the idea from a store in Pennsylvania that did the same thing a couple of years ago.

"One of the things Bittersweet does is provide support for people with autism and developmental disabilities. By providing a community opportunity in a supportive environment, it allows them to get their holiday shopping done," Solt said.

The lights in the store are dim, there is no music playing and there will be less foot traffic to prevent sensory overload.

Jamie Cummins, a client of Bittersweet Farms, said this event is so helpful for those with sensory issues.

"I tried going Black Friday shopping, and it was a zoo. It was too loud, too crowded, it was not for me. I will never go again. This is the complete opposite," said Cummins.

Target Rossford will be open for sensory-friendly shopping from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.