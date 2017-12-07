First Alert Day: Snow is coming to town!

(WTOL) - A First Alert Day has been issued for Saturday!

We will see our first light accumulation of snow this season.

The snow will arrive early Saturday morning, with total accumulation around one inch. Some areas may even see accumulation close to two inches.

Highs will remain below freezing all afternoon along with a gusty breeze developing in the evening, so make sure you're bundled up if you're going to be outside.

Travel conditions may be slippery on Saturday on untreated road surfaces, so be careful out there on the roadways.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.