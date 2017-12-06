TAHS looking for young kids to help

The Toledo Area Humane Society is looking for a little help from some kids this winter season.

Employees need 6 to 11-year-olds to help make blankets for the animals. This all part of the shelter's Snowy Paws camp.

Children will also be able to tour the facility and play with the animals.

"Obviously education starts young with kids. The more that they learn about how to take care of animals and the proper care and giving back just in general in the community. I think the bigger impact it makes in a child's life, plus children love animals," said Abbey Hall with the Toledo Area Humane Society.

The event will take place Wednesday, December 27th.

If you're interested in signing your child up you can register online here.

