'No More Murder' month broken

A group of pastors, joined by a former gang member put out a call for the violence to stop in Toledo and for no murders to be committed in the month of December.

Unfortunately their cries were not heard by the gunman responsible for shooting and killing a teen in broad daylight Tuesday.

The murder came just days after they asked for a cease fire in the city. They said it's just another example that more work needs to be done.

The fall has been a violent one for Toledo this year and the murder rate just seems to continue to climb.

"Taking a life is like nothing anymore its like taking off a necklace," said Pastor Brehon Hall.

"I was quite disappointed and very heartbroken to know that we had a shooting especially with the campaign we have going," said executive director of YMWFC, Pastor Shawn Mahone Sr.about Tuesdays shooting.

That shooting, which claimed the life of 18-year-old Tyrone Armstrong and injuring 25-year-old Chantel Flee, is one of three recent that took place in the middle of the day.

Police are calling this unusual, though Pastor Mahone sees it as alarming.

"That shows how bad its getting in our community and we have to come up with a way to get more funding to get more officers on the street to help curb the violence," said Mahone.

Pastor Mahone and Pastor Hall said Tuesday's murder will not deter them. They will continue to push their message of curbing the violence and offering help to those who want to change their ways.

The hope for those committing these crimes. will listen to their message of no more murders this month

With over three weeks left in 2017, Toledo has now tied 2016's homicide total. Last year we ended with 38 murders and as of today Toledo has had 38 homicides.

