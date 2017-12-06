State rep from Napoleon replaces former GOP Senator Clifford Hite

A state representative from Napoleon has assumed the seat of an Ohio senator who resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal.

Republican Robert McColley was sworn in Tuesday to replace former GOP Senator Clifford Hite.

Hite, 63, resigned October 16 without explanation.

He later issued a statement on Twitter apologizing for engaging in inappropriate conversations and physical contact with a female state employee.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.