State rep from Napoleon replaces former GOP Senator Clifford Hite

A state representative from Napoleon has assumed the seat of an Ohio senator who resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal.

Republican Robert McColley was sworn in Tuesday to replace former GOP Senator Clifford Hite.

Hite, 63, resigned October 16 without explanation.

He later issued a statement on Twitter apologizing for engaging in inappropriate conversations and physical contact with a female state employee.

