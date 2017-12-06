The Hotel Seagate downtown is now being called the Hotel Hilton.

And that's just the beginning of the changes to come for the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Erie Street.

Demolition is expected to begin in early January which will help put crews on track to have the hotel open for business by late 2019.

At least two hotels and one bar and restaurant are in the works for the area.

The city is working with Key Realty Hotels and Management, a Toledo based company located on Secor Road.

Some say when it comes to working with a locally based company, the benefits are endless.

