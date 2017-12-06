Endangered missing child advisory canceled, 11-year-old Ohio gir - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

breaking

Endangered missing child advisory canceled, 11-year-old Ohio girl located

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Brooklyn S. Laser (Source: The Montpelier Police Department) Brooklyn S. Laser (Source: The Montpelier Police Department)
MONTPELIER, OH (WTOL) -

The Montpelier Police Department have located 11-year-old Brooklyn Laser.

Brooklyn was reported missing earlier Wednesday evening.

She was last seen by family members on Monday, December 4.

Officers have thanked everyone for their assistance. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly