Whittier Elementary School goes on lockdown after nearby shooting

A shooting on Lewis Avenue caused a TPS elementary school to go on a short lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

Toledo Police said people in two cars shot at each other near Whittier Elementary School.

The school was locked down for about 10 minutes just as the school day was ending. The students were released on schedule without any problems.

However police said there was a second shootout on Bennett Road just north of Sylvania.

Bennett Road was closed for a while but is now reopened. The two cars continued north on Lewis to the Laskey area where the gunfire continued.

The were no reported injuries, but a bullet did hit a house located on Lewis. The shooting is under investigation.

Police and the Scientific Investigations Unit have collected about two dozen shell casings at the scene for analysis.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.