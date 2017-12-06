Tiffin approves downtown Sign Enhancement Program

Businesses in Tiffin can soon receive some assistance in improving their outdoor signage.

This week, Tiffin City Council approved to set aside $10,000 to fund a new Sign Enhancement Program.

Any downtown businesses who apply could receive 50 percent reimbursement of expenses in improving or installing perpendicular signage, up to a $1,000 match.

And businesses who have already taken part in the city's facade enhancement program will get priority for the first 30 days of the program.

The hope is it helps create a more effective and consistent look for the entire downtown.

"It creates a cohesiveness in the downtown too when you start seeing multiple of the same type of signage going up in the downtown. So again, it is to create an overall feeling and look of the down town." said Amy Reinhart, Downtown Main street Manager at SIEDC.

Downtown business can begin applying for the Sign Enhancement Program on New Year's Day.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.