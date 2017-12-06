Kroger helps to spread the Gift of Joy

The Gift of Joy toy drive is beginning to wind down, with only four days left to get your toys to the locations around Toledo accepting donations.

One of the places you can drop off a new, unwrapped toy for a child in the care of Lucas County Children's Services is the Kroger off Airport Highway in Holland.

The donation boxes are overflowing with toys, but you are encouraged to keep them coming.

"It's important to provide a great experience for all children in the community, so please come out and donate," said Theresa Tyler of Kroger.

Tyler said serving the community is one of their main goals at Kroger.

"It's really important for us to be involved with the communities that we live in and serve. A lot of our associates live here in Toledo, and we serve a lot of customers around town. It's really important that we get involved in a great community effort," said Tyler.

Tyler said the community should be a great place for everyone, and why not start with giving a child in need a Merry Christmas?

WTOL is also having a downtown gift drop-off December 7, where you can drop off your toy donations will other members of the community.

The downtown drop-off will be happening all day long.

