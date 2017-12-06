UT study: Too many toys bad for toddlers

Keep this in mind when you're buying toys for your kids this Christmas: too many could hurt them in the long run.

According to an article in the New York Post, toddlers with a small amount of toys were more creative and focused than children that had the choice of many toys.

Researchers at the University of Toledo studied children under the age of three, giving them either four or 16 toys and recording their playing habits.

The New York Post reports that toddlers engaged in longer periods of play with a single toy, allowing them to play more focused and creatively.

If your child already has a lot of toys or if you've already done your Christmas shopping, don't worry.

The UT study says that keeping toys out of sight of the toddlers keeps them out of mind. Children benefit from having less toys in their playing environment.

This Christmas, less means more.

