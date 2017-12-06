TPD looking for man who stole card from Jeep Credit Union - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD looking for man who stole card from Jeep Credit Union

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for a man using a stolen debit card.

Police say the man stole the debit card from the Jeep Credit Union.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

