Police looking for credit card thief

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man using a stolen credit card.

Police say the man used a stolen credit card at a 7-11 in east Toledo. 

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

