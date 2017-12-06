Officials find both fugitives believed to be in Toledo area

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) in Toledo have found one of two fugitives Wednesday.

Officials found 23-year-old Tevin Johns. Johns was found and arrested on the 2100 block of Franklin Avenue. The tip was given to authorities after seeing Johns on television.

Johns was wanted for aggravated assault. Police said back in June, Johns was one of several people who broke into a south Toledo home and shot the homeowner in the stomach. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Earlier officials said Johns had past addresses on Oswald Street in east Toledo and Ontario Street in north Toledo.

US Marshals also arrested Messano in the 6200 block of Garden in Maumee. Officials received a tip about Messano from a television viewer.

She is being held in the Lucas County Jail.

Messano was wanted for violating the terms of supervision for aggravated arson.

Messano and her mother were previously wanted by US Marshals earlier this year for setting fire to a Toledo home for insurance money. One of the homes that they ablaze was located on Collingwood Boulevard.

They were both later charged with Arson, Aggravated Arson for hire and Insurance Fraud charges.

Anyone with information should call NOVFTF at 1-866-492-6833 or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. Those with information may be eligible for a cash reward.

