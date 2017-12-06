Westbound Adams St. at Erie St. to be closed 1 week - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Westbound Adams St. at Erie St. to be closed 1 week

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Division of Transportation announced westbound Adams Street at Erie Street will be closed for one week starting Wednesday night. 

The closure is in conjunction with the Erie Street Waterline Project. 

Access to businesses on Adams Street between Huron and Erie Streets will be maintained.

The closure is scheduled for 8 p.m.

