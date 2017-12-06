Mark your calendars for the city of Toledo holiday tree lighting ceremony

Santa Claus is on his way as Christmastime approaches.

Join in the fun and help him light his way at the city of Toledo holiday tree lighting ceremony, hosted by WTOL's Andrew Kinsey.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson spearheads the event on December 15.

Along with the lighting of the 60-foot blue spruce tree, those in attendance can enjoy:

Christmas carols performed by local school choirs and bands

horse-drawn carriage rides

ice skating (weather permitting)

food trucks

crafts

popcorn and hot chocolate

Santa

UT mascots Rocky and Rocksy

You won't want to miss this memorable event starting at 5:30 p.m.at Ottawa Park Ice Rink, located off of Bancroft Street and Parkside Boulevard.

The event is scheduled to last until 7:30 p.m.

