FedEx driver foils mail scam, saves couple thousands

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) - Police say an alert package delivery driver saved an elderly Ohio couple from losing thousands of dollars in a scam by someone claiming the pair needed to send money to keep their son out of prison.

Eastlake police say a scammer called the couple saying he was a New Jersey police officer needing $12,000 in cash for their son's bail.

Veteran FedEx driver Dan McCoy says he felt something wasn't right when he saw the package didn't have an account number, and called the person requesting it. McCoy was tipped off it was a scam when that person told him police didn't have an account number. McCoy then contacted Eastlake police.

The northeast Ohio couple later found out their son was fine. Authorities are trying to find the scammer.

