Crash leaves 4 people in hospital, 1 in critical condition

The Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that sent four people to the hospital in Sandusky County on Tuesday.

The crash occurred on US 20 at State Route 600 in Washington Township around 6:45 p.m.

Police say 66-year-old Darryl Finney of Bellevue was headed eastbound on US 20 in a 2017 Ford Focus while 33-year-old Trey Wiseman of Green Springs was headed northbound on State Route 600 in a 2001 Toyota Rav4.

Police say Wiseman failed to yield at the stop sign and pulled out in front of Finney's vehicle.

Wiseman had two passengers in his car at the time of the crash, 33-year-old Michael McVicker of Fremont and 26-year-old Robert Heminger of Gibsonburg.

Heminger was transported to St. Vincent's in critical condition. McVicker was taken to ProMedica with non-life threatening injuries, and Wiseman is St. Charles Hospital in stable condition.

Finney is also in St. Charles Hospital in stable condition.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.