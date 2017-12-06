Home hit 4 times by gunfire in north Toledo

Police are on the scene of shots fired at a home in north Toledo early Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred on the 1200 block of Bronson Avenue around 5 a.m.

When police arrived, a man was inside with what looked like a possible broken jaw.

The man told police that he was assaulted near the corner of Bricker and Brigham before heading to the home on Bronson.

The man said he was laying on the floor when someone started shooting into the home.

Police say they found about 17 shell casings in the street and yard, and the house was hit four times.

No one was hurt.

The incident is under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.